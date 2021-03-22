Menu

Okanagan weather: unsettled first week of spring

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 1:44 pm
The risk of rain returns to the valley bottom on Wednesday.
The risk of rain returns to the valley bottom on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Unsettled weather lingers through the first week of spring with the potential for showers continuing Monday afternoon as temperatures rise to high single digits.

The mercury may fall below freezing by three to four degrees Monday night with double-digits returning Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds Return Tuesday afternoon.
Clouds Return Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The possibility of some sunny breaks exists early Tuesday before the next wave of clouds rolls in later in the day.

Rain sweeps back in across the region on Wednesday with lingering clouds likely on Thursday before sunny breaks return by Friday.

Daytime highs will hover in double-digits for the remainder of the week before pushing into the teens with some sun this weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

