18 charged after 73 stolen vehicles worth more than $4.5M seized, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police say 73 stolen high-end vehicles, collectively worth more than $4.5 million, have been recovered as part of a two-month investigation.

According to a statement issued by the service on Thursday, 18 people were charged with more than 170 offences, including conspiracy, trafficking of property and theft, as part of an operation dubbed Project Majestic.

The statement said officers in York and Peel Regions as well as Toronto launched the investigation after reported thefts of Lexus, Toyota and Honda SUVs across the GTA.

Investigators said a criminal syndicate was identified and the suspects allegedly reprogrammed ignition computers, allowing for the vehicles to be taken using a new key.

It was alleged the vehicles were either loaded into a shipping container in Toronto and shipped by rail to Montreal or driven straight to The Port of Montreal. Officers said the vehicles were loaded onto ships and taken to the United Arab Emirates and Africa.

Police said eight warrants were executed across the region and in Brossard, Que., on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.

PROJECT MAJESTIC: 73 stolen high-end vehicles recovered valued at $4.5 million dollars, 18 people arrested & more than 170 charges laid. Suspects were stealing vehicles by reprogramming the ignition computer to allow it to drive with a new key. https://t.co/uBK2f5cMQQ — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 18, 2021