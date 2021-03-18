Guelph police report a quiet St. Patrick’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are reporting a relatively quiet St. Patrick’s Day on their end due to the COVID-19 pandemic and say there are no serious issues to report related to the annual celebration.

Officials had already said they were not expecting a busy St. Patrick’s Day given the virus and that Guelph is in the red level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Despite reporting a quiet day, officers still kept busy.

In a news release on Thursday, police said officers broke up several small parties and investigated a number of noise complaints during the afternoon and evening.

Officers also laid 10 charges under the Liquor Licence Act for offences such as open alcohol in public.

Almost 700 vehicles were checked at various RIDE locations around the city.

Police said 14 drivers had to take a roadside breath test and two of them were handed a three-day driving suspension.

A Guelph police spokesperson said extra officers were called in for the shift and the University of Guelph added that it had extra campus officers on duty as well.

Police said as with any day during the pandemic, residents with concerns about noise or large gatherings can contact 519-824-1212.

