Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police report a quiet St. Patrick’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day celebrations cancelled for a 2nd year' St. Patrick’s Day celebrations cancelled for a 2nd year
Now, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, bars in Toronto remain closed and that means there are no traditional Irish celebrations on St. Patrick's Day for a second straight year.

Guelph police are reporting a relatively quiet St. Patrick’s Day on their end due to the COVID-19 pandemic and say there are no serious issues to report related to the annual celebration.

Officials had already said they were not expecting a busy St. Patrick’s Day given the virus and that Guelph is in the red level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Read more: Patios busy, student neighbourhoods quiet on St. Patrick’s Day in London

Despite reporting a quiet day, officers still kept busy.

In a news release on Thursday, police said officers broke up several small parties and investigated a number of noise complaints during the afternoon and evening.

Officers also laid 10 charges under the Liquor Licence Act for offences such as open alcohol in public.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Almost 700 vehicles were checked at various RIDE locations around the city.

Police said 14 drivers had to take a roadside breath test and two of them were handed a three-day driving suspension.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine clinic launches at Guelph’s West End Community Centre

A Guelph police spokesperson said extra officers were called in for the shift and the University of Guelph added that it had extra campus officers on duty as well.

Police said as with any day during the pandemic, residents with concerns about noise or large gatherings can contact 519-824-1212.

Click to play video: 'B.C. celebrates scaled-back St. Patrick’s Day' B.C. celebrates scaled-back St. Patrick’s Day
B.C. celebrates scaled-back St. Patrick’s Day
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsSt. Patrick's DayGuelph police St. Patrick's DaySt. Patrick's Day COVID-19St. Patrick's Day Guelph

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers