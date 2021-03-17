Menu

Crime

Off-duty police officers halt possible church shooting in Morden, Man.

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Morden police say no one was hurt in an incident at a church Sunday.
Morden police say no one was hurt in an incident at a church Sunday. File

A pair of off-duty officers helped disarm a man with a gun at a Manitoba church this past weekend.

Morden police said they were called to a local church on Sunday at about 10 a.m.

They found that a man inside the church was “yelling, using profanities, and making gestures during the service.”

Read more: Bare legs attract long arm of the law in Morden, Man.

The man then lifted his sweater, and a gun was tucked into his waistband.

Also attending the service at the church that Sunday were two off-duty officers, who kept near the man while waiting for the police to arrive. When police got there, they told staff inside the church to pull the fire alarm.

Story continues below advertisement

Worshippers and the man left the church at the sound of the alarm, and police outside grabbed the suspect to arrest him, but he began to resist, said Morden police.

Trending Stories

Read more: IIU investigating Morden police chase that led to fatal crash

With the help of the off-duty officers, he was arrested and taken into custody. No one was hurt.

It was later found that the gun in the man’s waistband was a fake.

A 32-year-old man faces numerous charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon, causing a disturbance, creating a nuisance and failing to comply with a probation order.
