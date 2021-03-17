Off-duty police officers halt possible church shooting in Morden, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of off-duty officers helped disarm a man with a gun at a Manitoba church this past weekend.

Morden police said they were called to a local church on Sunday at about 10 a.m.

They found that a man inside the church was “yelling, using profanities, and making gestures during the service.”

The man then lifted his sweater, and a gun was tucked into his waistband.

Also attending the service at the church that Sunday were two off-duty officers, who kept near the man while waiting for the police to arrive. When police got there, they told staff inside the church to pull the fire alarm.

Worshippers and the man left the church at the sound of the alarm, and police outside grabbed the suspect to arrest him, but he began to resist, said Morden police.

With the help of the off-duty officers, he was arrested and taken into custody. No one was hurt.

It was later found that the gun in the man’s waistband was a fake.

A 32-year-old man faces numerous charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon, causing a disturbance, creating a nuisance and failing to comply with a probation order.