It’s springtime sadness as ‘significant snowfall’ expected for most of Nova Scotia

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
A pedestrian walks through a snow storm in Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
A pedestrian walks through a snow storm in Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Environment Canada said it expects a “significant snowfall” over eastern Nova Scotia on Friday, a day before springtime officially starts.

The day will start with rain and change to snow that’s expected to total around 10 to 15 centimetres or more in the afternoon.

The weather agency said the snowfall will occur over most of Nova Scotia, but the highest accumulations will be over the eastern part of the province.

Trending Stories

Locations that could be impacted include Annapolis County, Lunenburg County, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West.

Click to play video: 'Powerful winter storm blankets Midwest US with snow' Powerful winter storm blankets Midwest US with snow
Powerful winter storm blankets Midwest US with snow
Nova Scotia Environment Canada Snow Weather Halifax snow Nova Scotia Snow Snow warning Nova Scotia

