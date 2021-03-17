Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police seek dash cam video of BMW that was stolen from car dealership

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 17, 2021 7:30 am
Click to play video: 'Police seek information in brazen London, Ont., car dealership theft' Police seek information in brazen London, Ont., car dealership theft
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a car dealership in east London, Ont., was the victim of a theft that nearly turned fatal. Sport Motors compiled surveillance footage of the incident from Mar. 3 which depicts a car speeding off the dealership’s lot as a sales representative clings to its hood – Mar 8, 2021

London police are looking for dash-cam footage as they continue to investigate the theft of a BMW from a car dealership earlier this month — one in which the salesperson was clinging to the hood as the driver sped off.

The incident took place March 3, when the suspect attended Sport Motor on Oxford Street East. Police say the stolen BMW M4 was spotted at the eastbound Woodstock ONroute on the 401 around 6:20 p.m. later that day.

Read more: OPP say traffic collisions down but fatalities up in 2020 across Ontario

Investigators are trying to find dash-cam video from anyone who may have been on Oxford Street East or in the area of the Woodstock ONroute around the time of the possible sighting.

Trending Stories

Police say the suspect was making a phone call inside the car when he slammed on the gas, prompting salesperson Moe Al-Kaissy to jump on the hood. The vehicle travelled down a portion of Oxford Street before Al-Kaissy rolled off the hood.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Surveillance video captured the theft, and Al-Kaissy’s attempt to prevent it.

Read more: Investigators rule out foul play in fatal West Lorne fire

Police are also searching for a possible accomplice vehicle, a silver Audi.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonLondon PoliceStolen VehicleDash CamBMWCar DealershipSport Motors

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers