London police seek dash cam video of BMW that was stolen from car dealership

Send this page to someone via email

London police are looking for dash-cam footage as they continue to investigate the theft of a BMW from a car dealership earlier this month — one in which the salesperson was clinging to the hood as the driver sped off.

The incident took place March 3, when the suspect attended Sport Motor on Oxford Street East. Police say the stolen BMW M4 was spotted at the eastbound Woodstock ONroute on the 401 around 6:20 p.m. later that day.

Read more: OPP say traffic collisions down but fatalities up in 2020 across Ontario

Investigators are trying to find dash-cam video from anyone who may have been on Oxford Street East or in the area of the Woodstock ONroute around the time of the possible sighting.

Police say the suspect was making a phone call inside the car when he slammed on the gas, prompting salesperson Moe Al-Kaissy to jump on the hood. The vehicle travelled down a portion of Oxford Street before Al-Kaissy rolled off the hood.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Surveillance video captured the theft, and Al-Kaissy’s attempt to prevent it.

Read more: Investigators rule out foul play in fatal West Lorne fire

Police are also searching for a possible accomplice vehicle, a silver Audi.