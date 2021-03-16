Menu

Canada

Death of newborn baby in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu prompts provincial police investigation

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
FILE: A Surete du Quebec crest on a police cruiser on in Montreal, Que., January 18, 2018.
FILE: A Surete du Quebec crest on a police cruiser on in Montreal, Que., January 18, 2018. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Quebec’s provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), is investigating the death of a newborn in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

According to the SQ, local police were called at around 6:30 a.m. to a home near the Iberville area where they found the baby.

The newborn’s death was confirmed in hospital.

The investigation was transferred to the SQ’s crimes against humanity unit. The unit investigates when the circumstances surrounding a death are unclear or there aren’t many details available.

“We can’t say if the death is suspicious at the moment,” said Anick Lamirande, a spokesperson for the SQ. “An autopsy will be performed.”

A command post is set up near chemin des Patriotes where investigators are meeting with potential witnesses.

