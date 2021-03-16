Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after being hit by pick-up truck in Halifax crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck in the city on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was crossing east on Young Street in a crosswalk when the incident took place just before 8 a.m..

According to police, the pedestrian sustained life-threating injuries and was transported to the QEII hospital by paramedics.

Police also say the pick-up truck driver, a man, was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Traffic has been blocked in all directions at Young Street and Kempt Road as police continue to investigate.

“Traffic will remain blocked for an extended period of time while investigators process the scene,” police said in a release issued at about 9 a.m. .

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.