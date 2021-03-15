Rider killed in ATV crash near Lowbanks by Lake Erie waterfront: police

Send this page to someone via email

An ATV rider has died in hospital following a crash not far from the Lake Erie waterfront in Haldimand County late Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called out to a location on Northshore Drive in Lowbanks, Ont., just before 6 p.m. following a report of a collision involving an ATV, ejecting the rider from the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the 53-year-old man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation determined the ATV was travelling eastbound on Northshore Drive when the rider lost control.

Northshore Drive was closed between Moulton-Sherbrooke Townline and Farr Road for about six hours for a cleanup and investigation on Sunday night.

OPP later learned the rider had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The identity of the deceased is not being released pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

