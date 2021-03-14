Menu

Crime

‘Disappointing’: Defibrillator taken overnight from Oyama store

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 6:54 pm
A defibrillator was taken from the Oyama General Store on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
A defibrillator was taken from the Oyama General Store on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Courtesy: Alan Gatzke

Some Oyama residents are hoping whoever took a defibrillator from the Oyama General Store overnight will return it.

The potentially life-saving device, meant to help bystanders respond in a medical emergency, went missing from its case overnight.

Read more: Miracle on ice: Quebec man survives major heart attack playing hockey thanks to defibrillator

“It is just disappointing. It is there for everyone’s health,” store owner Cory Holland said.

“It is just kind of a sad thing to see somebody choose vandalism on something like that.”

The $2,000 defibrillator was purchased five years ago following a community fundraising dinner.

Alan Gatzke was part of the fundraising effort to buy the device and said if it is not returned, the community will fundraise for a replacement.

Story continues below advertisement
“It would be really unfortunate if we [have] an incident that it could have been used at, before we have a chance to replace it or before it has a chance to show up again,” Gatzke said.
Click to play video 'AED and CPR knowledge help save Vernon man’s life' AED and CPR knowledge help save Vernon man’s life
AED and CPR knowledge help save Vernon man’s life – Oct 21, 2016

The defibrillator is meant to be accessible 24/7 if someone has a medical emergency on the nearby beach, so it is not locked-up.

It went missing once previously but was dropped off on a sidewalk outside the store, roughly a week later, after a community appeal for information.

Read more: Defibrillator stolen from New Brunswick ski resort

Gatzke and Holland don’t believe there is much of a resale market for the device and are hoping whoever took the defibrillator this time will once again bring it back.

lake country, Okanagan News, Defibrillator, oyama, Defibrillator Taken, Defibrillator Taken from Lake Country Store, Oyama General Store

