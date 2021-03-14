Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

2 dead, 13 injured in shooting at party in Chicago

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'At least 15 people shot at Chicago party, 2 dead' At least 15 people shot at Chicago party, 2 dead
WATCH: 2 dead, more than a dozen injured in shooting at party in Chicago

Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 4:40 a.m., police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot were between the ages of 20 to 44. Jara earlier said 12 people had been shot, but police later raised the figure to 15.

Read more: 14 injured in shooting at funeral in Chicago: police

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Speaking to reporters near the scene of the shooting in Chicago’s Park Manor neighbourhood, Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators were still seeking a possible motive.

Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn’t say whether investigators believe more than one person fired shots. No arrests had been made.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We have a lot of work to do,” Brown said. “Detectives are really just getting started.”

Click to play video 'Trump says ‘surge’ of federal law enforcement to be deployed to Chicago to ‘drive down violent crime’' Trump says ‘surge’ of federal law enforcement to be deployed to Chicago to ‘drive down violent crime’
Trump says ‘surge’ of federal law enforcement to be deployed to Chicago to ‘drive down violent crime’ – Jul 22, 2020

A bar had been step up in a garage attached to the business for what Brown described as a “pop-up party.”

Red and black balloons, as well as a shoe, were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We don’t know what the celebration associated with this party was at this point, we’re still trying to follow-up on leads on what that motive might be,” Brown said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
ChicagoChicago PoliceChicago shootingShooting ChicagoSouth Side ChicagoChicago party shootingPolice chicagoshooting Chicago party

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers