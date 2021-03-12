Menu

Environment

Cost for new North Shore sewage treatment plant climbs over $1B

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 8:26 pm
Construction on the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Construction on the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant. North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant

The cost for the new North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant under construction has ballooned once again.

Metro Vancouver issued a short statement Friday, saying “the new North Shore waste water treatment plant is now scheduled to be completed in 2024 with a revised cost estimate … of $1.058 billion.”

Read more: No more stink: North Shore sewage treatment plant to be relocated in $700M project

When planning began on the project more than a decade ago, its estimated cost was $400 million.

By 2017, the estimated cost of the project had climbed to $700 million, with an estimated completion date of December 2020.

Concerns about raw sewage leaking into Fraser River
Concerns about raw sewage leaking into Fraser River – Apr 28, 2020

The facility, located at 1311 West 1st Street, will serve North and West Vancouver, along with the Squamish Nation.

Read more: Victoria no longer flushes raw sewage into ocean after area opens treatment plant

It will replace the ageing 1961-built facility that currently operates beneath the Lions Gate Bridge, and which processes about 32 billion litres of watewater per year.

It means Metro Vancouver taxpayers could be hit with a big utility tax bill to pay for this especially those on the North Shore.

