Canada

Police search for missing 33-year-old London man

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 4:57 am
London Police say Adam Fuller was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of Sandford Street and Beckworth Avenue.
London Police say Adam Fuller was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of Sandford Street and Beckworth Avenue. London Police Photo

Police are seeking help from the public as they search for a 33-year-old London man who has been missing for two days.

Adam Fuller was last seen Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Sandford Street and Beckworth Avenue.

Police say he was wearing a blue winter jacket, black sweater, blue jeans and skate board style shoes at the time.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

