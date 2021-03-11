Toronto police investigating after noose found at another Eglinton Crosstown LRT site

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after a noose was found at another Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to the Leaside station construction site, located at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a worker found the noose.

The spokesperson said staff took pictures of the noose and it was subsequently removed.

They said officers went to the site on Thursday to take statements from workers.

Kristin Jenkins, a spokesperson for Crosslinx — the consortium that’s building the Eglinton Crosstown line, confirmed the discovery of the noose.

“Crosslinx is disgusted that this racist act happened on one of our sites. Crosslinx has zero tolerance for racism and any kind of discrimination,” she said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“A police investigation is underway. The person, or people, responsible will be held accountable for this deplorable act.”

Wednesday’s incident comes months after a noose was found at another Eglinton Crosstown LRT site and other unrelated construction projects across Toronto.

A noose was found at the Fairbank station construction site in July. A construction union reported one of its members resigned amid an investigation into that incident.

In 2020, nooses were also found at Michael Garron Hospital, a condo project in Regent Park and a tower construction site in the financial district.

The incidents and racial discrimination in Canada’s construction industry sparked the creation of a new not-for-profit organization, the Afro-Canadian Contractors Association, and it is partly aimed at combatting anti-Black racism.