Canada

Toronto police investigating after noose found at another Eglinton Crosstown LRT site

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says' Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says
WATCH ABOVE: Carpenters Local 27 says a member has resigned after a noose was found at an Eglinton Crosstown construction site. Albert Delitala reports – Jul 29, 2020

Toronto police are investigating after a noose was found at another Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to the Leaside station construction site, located at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a worker found the noose.

The spokesperson said staff took pictures of the noose and it was subsequently removed.

Read more: Worker resigns after noose found at Eglinton Crosstown LRT site, Carpenters’ Union says

They said officers went to the site on Thursday to take statements from workers.

Kristin Jenkins, a spokesperson for Crosslinx — the consortium that’s building the Eglinton Crosstown line, confirmed the discovery of the noose.

“Crosslinx is disgusted that this racist act happened on one of our sites. Crosslinx has zero tolerance for racism and any kind of discrimination,” she said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Solidarity stand-in held after nooses found at Toronto construction sites

“A police investigation is underway. The person, or people, responsible will be held accountable for this deplorable act.”

Wednesday’s incident comes months after a noose was found at another Eglinton Crosstown LRT site and other unrelated construction projects across Toronto.

A noose was found at the Fairbank station construction site in July. A construction union reported one of its members resigned amid an investigation into that incident.

Read more: New association aims to end systemic anti-Black racism in Canada’s construction industry

In 2020, nooses were also found at Michael Garron Hospital, a condo project in Regent Park and a tower construction site in the financial district.

The incidents and racial discrimination in Canada’s construction industry sparked the creation of a new not-for-profit organization, the Afro-Canadian Contractors Association, and it is partly aimed at combatting anti-Black racism.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceRacismanti-black racismEglinton Crosstown LRTCrosslinxNoosesToronto noosesEglinton Crosstown LRT nooseEglinton Crosstown nooseLeaside construction site nooseLeaside station Eglinton Crosstown

