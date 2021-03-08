Menu

Crime

Person charged with child abduction in Parry Sound, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 6:01 pm
Police say the child was returned safely.
Police say the child was returned safely. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

West Parry Sound OPP say they’ve charged a 41-year-old resident with child abduction in Parry Sound, Ont.

At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers started investigating a non-custodial abduction.

Police say the child was returned safely.

The 41-year-old suspect from Parry Sound was charged with abducting a person under 14.

Police aren’t releasing the accused’s name to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused is still in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Click to play video 'How do Amber Alerts work?' How do Amber Alerts work?
How do Amber Alerts work? – Aug 6, 2019
