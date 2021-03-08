Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender with history of assaults on men, boys, released in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 2:06 pm
Carlo Ryan Clarke.
Carlo Ryan Clarke. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are warning the community about the release of a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or violent manner against all males, both adults and children.

Carlo Ryan Clarke, 40, who has a history of violent sexual offences, was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Sunday, after serving a four-month sentence for failing to comply with conditions.

Police said Clarke is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Read more: High-risk sex offender with violent past back in Winnipeg, police say

His past convictions include sexually assaulting a vulnerable 20-year-old man in 2015, sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2011, and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in 2000.

Clarke is subject to a lifetime order banning him from public parks or swimming areas where people under the age of 16 can reasonably expect to be present, as well as from schools, playgrounds or community centres.

He’s also prohibited from working or being a volunteer in any capacity involving authority toward people under 16, and from having any contact with someone under 16 unless under court-authorized supervision.

Clarke also faces a lifetime weapons ban.

Anyone with information about Clarke is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

