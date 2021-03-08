Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating fiery Whitby collision involving stolen police cruiser

By Jessica Patton Global News
Video of the aftermath of a Whitby collision involving a civilian SUV and stolen police cruiser.
Video of the aftermath of a Whitby collision involving a civilian SUV and stolen police cruiser. Twitter/Footy29

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating a collision in Whitby involving a stolen Durham Regional Police cruiser Sunday night.

The Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) said Durham police were originally called to a storage facility on Victoria Street in Whitby for reports of a suspicious person.

While officers were searching the area, the agency said a person stole a cruiser and fled the scene. Police then began to follow them.

At around 7:30 p.m., the SIU said the stolen cruiser was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Garden Street and Dundas Street East.

SIU investigates weekend fatal crash on County Road 18 near Roseneath

Video from the aftermath of the crash appears to show a white SUV engulfed in flames while the stolen cruiser is stopped a short distance away by the edge of the roadside.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said a 69-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy, who were in the other vehicle involved, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old man, who the SIU said was driving the stolen cruiser, was taken to hospital for serious injuries as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

