Canada

Police looking for missing Calgary senior who needs medication, is not dressed for the weather

By Kaylen Small Global News
Rosa Sermeno, 75, was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Bedfield Close N.E. on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Rosa Sermeno, 75, was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Bedfield Close N.E. on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police said Saturday they are searching for a missing senior who needs medication, is not dressed for the weather and might be confused.

Rosa Sermeno, 75, was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Bedfield Close N.E. on Saturday around 6 a.m.

“We are concerned for her welfare and have been unable to locate her through our search attempts today,” police said in a news release.

Officers said Sermeno, who speaks Spanish, is five-feet-four-inches tall and 100 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair that is greying. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a dark hoodie and brown shoes.

If you know where she is, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

