Economy

Feds put $22 million toward rental housing in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
An artist's rendering of "building O".
The federal government is working on making more rental housing options available to Winnipeggers.

Federal families minister Ahmed Hussen announced Friday that $22.85 million is going toward the construction of 87 residential units on Transcona Boulevard in Winnipeg.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Hussen said Friday.

Ahmed Hussen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
“Today’s announcement will help create more rental units for Canadian families. Our government is committed to ensuring the housing needs of residents right here in Winnipeg are met. We will continue to increase the supply of rental units for Canadians, while creating middle-class jobs and strengthening our economy.”

The development, known as Park City Commons building O, is a six-storey residential building by EdgeCorp Developments, which will receive a low-cost loan from the Canadian government’s Rental Construction Financing initiative (RCFi), part of the National Housing Strategy.

The site at 140 Transcona Blvd. is a former City of Winnipeg Public Works yard.

“The city was an active partner in ways that include land remediation and grant funding from the Green Municipal Fund,” said Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman.

“As Winnipeg continues to grow toward a million people, housing will continue to be in demand and today’s announcement will help fill that demand.”

