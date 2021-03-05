Hamilton police officer found guilty of Police Services Act charges resigns, dodging penalty

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton police officer who was found guilty of Police Services Act charges in connection with the arrests of two photojournalists in 2017 has resigned from the police service.

Const. Jeff Todoruck was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct, two counts of neglect of duty, and unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority in June 2020.

The charges stemmed from an incident in 2017 at the scene of a fatal car crash in Waterdown when Todoruck arrested then-Global News videojournalist Jeremy Cohn and freelance camera operator Dave Ritchie at the scene of the crash that took the life of 10-year-old Jasmin Hanif.

During a sentencing hearing on Friday, it was revealed that Todoruck had resigned in February.

The resignation means the former officer will avoid any penalty.

Todoruck had previously been on leave but the reasons for his leave were not disclosed by Hamilton police.

He also failed to show up for sentencing hearings prior to his resignation, which was a source of frustration for Global News director Mackay Taggart, who filed the complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).

Taggart previously said Todoruck’s failure to show up for the hearings showed that he was not taking the process or the conviction seriously.