Crime

Arrest made in armed robbery at Lindsay Street South business: Lindsay police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 11:35 am
Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery at a store on Lindsay Street South in Lindsay.
An arrest has been made in a reported robbery at a Lindsay Street South business in Lindsay earlier this week.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, a man brandishing a knife allegedly stole money from a business.

On Thursday, the investigation led to the arrest of a suspect.

Read more: Man robs William Street North business in Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Gregory Ackerman, 25, of Lindsay, has been charged with robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Trending Stories

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 6.

