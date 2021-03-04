Menu

Crime

Man robs William Street North business in Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay are investigating a robbery.
Police in Lindsay are investigating a robbery. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay are investigating another armed robbery this week.

On Wednesday night around 11:05 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a robbery at a William Street North business.

It’s alleged a man approached a cashier indicating he had a gun and then demanded the cashier provide him money.

Read more: Lindsay police seek suspect following early morning armed robbery at store

The suspect punched a plastic protective barrier, causing it to fall behind the counter. He received a quantity of cash and fled the store.

Video surveillance helped the police to described the suspect as a man between 20 and 25 years old, standing five feet eight inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black/grey jacket with a skull and bones image on the upper front area, a royal blue hooded sweater, black jogging pants with a stripe on the side and a red bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Police early Wednesday morning said officers also responded to an armed robbery at a business on Lindsay Street South.

RobberyCity of Kawartha LakesArmed RobberyKawartha LakeslindsayKawartha Lakes PoliceStore Robbery

