Canada

Woman hurt from fall off escarpment near Hamilton’s Princess Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 10:03 am
Global News

A woman in her mid-20s suffered injuries after a 12-metre fall off an escarpment near Princess Falls on Tuesday, according to Hamilton paramedics.

Emergency crews were deployed to an area near Scenic Drive and Chateau Court just before 6 p.m. and found the woman midway down the hill near the rail trail.

The female was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition by ambulance after being rescued by firefighters.

The incident comes days after the Hamilton Conservation Authority sent out multiple alerts via social media about a number of conservation areas that feature falls closing due to icy conditions in addition to an advisory about icy trails and recommending cleats on some walkways, like the Dundas Valley trails.

