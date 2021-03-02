Menu

Traffic

Grey Bruce OPP respond to 24 crashes during Monday’s winter storm

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 4:53 pm
According to officers, 19 collisions resulted in property damage only, while there were injuries in five of the crashes.
According to officers, 19 collisions resulted in property damage only, while there were injuries in five of the crashes. Grey Bruce OPP handout

Grey Bruce OPP said they responded to 24 crashes on Monday during the winter storm that resulted in unpredictable whiteout conditions.

On Monday, police said the collisions were spread out between Grey and Bruce counties, with one being a five-vehicle crash on Highway 6, south of Chatsworth, Ont.

Read more: Section of Highway 400 closes amid whiteout, multi-vehicle pileup

According to officers, 19 collisions resulted in property damage only, while there were injuries in five of the crashes.

Police said there were no serious injuries or fatalities during the storm.

On Monday, OPP also ended up closing both directions of a section of Highway 400 for several hours following a multi-vehicle pileup and whiteout conditions.

Grey Bruce OPP remind motorists to slow down and drive slowly since there’s still lots of winter driving ahead.

