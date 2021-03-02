Grey Bruce OPP respond to 24 crashes during Monday’s winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP said they responded to 24 crashes on Monday during the winter storm that resulted in unpredictable whiteout conditions.

On Monday, police said the collisions were spread out between Grey and Bruce counties, with one being a five-vehicle crash on Highway 6, south of Chatsworth, Ont.

According to officers, 19 collisions resulted in property damage only, while there were injuries in five of the crashes.

Police said there were no serious injuries or fatalities during the storm.

On Monday, OPP also ended up closing both directions of a section of Highway 400 for several hours following a multi-vehicle pileup and whiteout conditions.

Grey Bruce OPP remind motorists to slow down and drive slowly since there’s still lots of winter driving ahead.

