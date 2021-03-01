Montreal families get creative as spring break activities sold out

Send this page to someone via email

Sledding down Mont Royal park is a classic activity during spring break, but for some it’s one of the few activities they have.

“They’re booked, they’re full,” said Sam Bun, who says she tried booking a spot to take her eight-year-old skating at the Atrium unsuccessfully.

“I tried to call them today, because you have to have an appointment to have a place to skate with a kid and it’s full.”

Many other activities are also fully sold out for the week, including the Biodome, with no spots available for the week and every weekend in March.

A spokesperson told Global News that due to public health restrictions in place, they’ve had to limit the number of people they can have in the building.

However, the Planetarium has openings for showings of the films Lucia, the Secret of Shooting Stars and Polarais. Tickets must be booked online, in advance.

The Montreal Science Centre didn’t even open its doors this year.

Organizers say they can’t implement public health restrictions in offering their interactive activities

“It’s the first time in our history that the Montreal Science Centre is closed during spring break, so obviously it’s disappointing,” said Cybèle Robichaud, the centre’s director of programming.

Instead, they are offering online activities, such as cheap movie rentals and a photo contest.

The Ecomuseum Zoom in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue still has some spots left during the week of March break but according to organizers, they’re selling fast.

They recommend people book their tickets in advance.

“It is a lovely hour, hour and a half visit of the site with your family, with your bubble,” said Elizabeth Landry, a biologist at the Ecomuseum. “Safety measures are in order to make sure that everybody can do so comfortably and safely and we do have to wear masks in and outside of the zoo.”

Bun says no tickets, no problem — she will just have to get creative in order to entertain her son.

“We try to try different parks… we stay home, we play games. It goes by really fast,” Bun said.

Museum and recreational centre managers recommend checking their websites for alternative activities online.

