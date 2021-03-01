Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigate road rage incident involving sledgehammer

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 2:58 pm
A fight caused traffic to stop on Highway 97 in Kelowna and it was caught on tape – Sep 9, 2020

Kelowna RCMP says a man was apprehended under the B.C. Mental Health Act after a violent road rage incident and a subsequent flight from police.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said Mounties responded to a road rage complaint in the 400 block of Leon Avenue on Feb. 25 at approximately 4 p.m.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP pauses ‘safe place’ program following feedback from Kelowna Pride Society

Police said they found a disagreement between two motorists who were parked in the location.

One man allegedly got out of his vehicle and struck the second vehicle with a sledgehammer “several times” before leaving in a great Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Officers searched for the truck but it wasn’t immediately located.

A day later, around the same time, a police officer attempted to pull over a Dodge Dakota pickup truck in the 1500 block of Burtch Street.

The male driver did not comply, police said, and “took off at a high rate of speed.”

Read more: Man in medical distress pulled from crashed, smoking vehicle: Kelowna RCMP

Just after 7 p.m., the same vehicle was spotted in the 1400 block of St. Paul Street.

“Frontline officers fanned out and continued to search for the vehicle and located it in the area of Richter Street and Sutherland Avenue where it subsequently struck a police vehicle,” Noseworthy said.

A 40-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid.

KelownaKelowna RCMPRoad Rage Incidentdodge dakota400-block of Leon AvenueKelowna motorist disputeKelowna road rage
