Feds move forward with plan to safeguard economy from national security threats

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 1, 2021 2:35 pm
Click to play video 'Gov’t agency warns infrastructure at risk from cyberattacks' Gov’t agency warns infrastructure at risk from cyberattacks
WATCH: Gov’t agency warns infrastructure at risk from cyberattacks – Nov 20, 2020

The Trudeau government is pressing ahead with efforts to counter economic-based threats to national security, such as theft of valuable intellectual property and damage to critical energy and information networks.

In its newly published plan for the coming year, Public Safety Canada says it will lead the governmentwide development of a comprehensive framework to deal with the broad range of risks to Canada’s economic well-being.

Read more: ‘No formal tracking’ of IT security incidents at Public Safety Canada, audit finds

The move comes as security agencies warn Canadians of the rising danger of hostile nations pilfering trade secrets and cybercriminals demanding ransom for sensitive files.

The government says in a few short years, the threat landscape — once dominated by the scourge of international terrorism — has evolved dramatically as potential adversaries develop new and aggressive tactics made possible by the rapid spread of technology.

Read more: Proud Boys added to Canada’s list of terrorist groups

Canada has already taken steps during the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic to more strictly scrutinize foreign investments.

National security expert Wesley Wark says the federal plan will require improved economic intelligence-gathering and related threat assessments, which currently have no central focus within the Canadian security-and-intelligence community.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
