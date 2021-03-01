Menu

Crime

Man charged in Toronto van attack to learn verdict on Wednesday, ruling will be streamed on YouTube

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
WATCH ABOVE: Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal'; expert says – Nov 17, 2020

TORONTO ⁠— The verdict in Toronto’s van attack trial will be broadcast on YouTube on Wednesday.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of second-degree murder.

He argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder.

Read more: Autism did not cause Alek Minassian to kill 10 people in Toronto van attack, Crown says

Minassian’s trial was conducted over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The broadcast was limited to a small number of people that included victims, their families, and select journalists.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the only issue at trial.

The verdict will be broadcast here on YouTube.

Click to play video 'Toronto van attack survivor looks forward on 1-year anniversary' Toronto van attack survivor looks forward on 1-year anniversary
