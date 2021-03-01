Man charged in Toronto van attack to learn verdict on Wednesday, ruling will be streamed on YouTube

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO ⁠— The verdict in Toronto’s van attack trial will be broadcast on YouTube on Wednesday.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of second-degree murder.

He argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian’s trial was conducted over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The broadcast was limited to a small number of people that included victims, their families, and select journalists.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the only issue at trial.

The verdict will be broadcast here on YouTube.

The Honourable Justice Anne Molloy will be giving judgment in the matter of R. v. Alek Minassian on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The proceeding will be livestreamed at the following link: https://t.co/dMWayedtMi. — Superior Court of Justice (ON) (@SCJOntario_en) March 1, 2021