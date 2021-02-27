Menu

Canada

Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max draw purchased in Sudbury region

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file image of a Lotto Max display.
A file image of a Lotto Max display. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Ontario won Friday night’s whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said the ticket was sold in the Sudbury region. It marks the fourth time the maximum jackpot was won in Ontario and the sixth time in Canada since the cap was increased in 2019.

Read more: Toronto woman wins $60M lottery jackpot based on numbers ‘dreamed’ by husband

Nine of the draw’s Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were also won, with one of those prizes being split between two lottery players.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 2 will be approximately $24 million.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2021 The Canadian Press
