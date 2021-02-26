Menu

Sports

Nick Nurse, 5 Toronto Raptors coaching staff members sidelined due to COVID-19 safety protocols

By Staff The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and five members of his coaching staff have been sidelined due to COVD-19 health and safety protocols.

The coaches will not be on the bench beginning with Friday night’s game against the visiting Houston Rockets.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is scheduled to speak to the media ahead of tipoff.

The Raptors have been lucky amid the global pandemic, with no games postponed or rescheduled. Because of Canada’s border restrictions, they’re playing the season at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
