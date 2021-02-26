Coronavirus: 10 variant cases reported in Northumberland County, 2 in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction including new variants of concern cases on Friday.

The nwe cases were divided evenly between the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County with five each. The new cases increase the number of active cases for the health unit to 38, up from 34 on Thursday. There are 23 active cases in Northumberland and 15 in the Kawarthas.

Also on Friday, the health unit reported a dozen cases of variant of concern which includes 10 in Northumberland County and two in the Kawarthas. It’s up from nine reported Wednesday (seven in Northumberland County and two in the Kawarthas).

Of the health unit’s 1,029 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, 938 are now resolved — approximately 91 per cent.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 26. HKPR District Health Unit

Outbreaks remain active Friday at the following locations:

Warkworth Place long-term care: Declared Feb. 17 — one staff member tests positive.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 17 resident deaths. One active staff case as of Wednesday.

Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with active cases:

Cobourg Collegiate Institute: 1

Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton: 1

Plainville Public School in Gores Landing: 1

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay: 1

The total number of hospitalized cases remains unchanged at 44. There are three patients currently receiving hospitalized care, two of whom are in an intensive care unit.

The health unit’s death toll remains at 66 — 55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 11 in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.

