Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

CPPIB CEO Mark Machin steps down after getting COVID-19 vaccine in UAE

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video '‘I’m disgusted’ says Indigenous services minister after B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to jump vaccine queue' ‘I’m disgusted’ says Indigenous services minister after B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to jump vaccine queue
Indigenous services minister Marc Miller on Wednesday commented on the couple from British Columbia who are accused of flying to the Yukon to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue, saying he was "disgusted" by it and added that "it's dumb, it's wrong, it's unfair." – Jan 27, 2021

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday Mark Machin had stepped down as CEO of the country’s largest pension fund after disclosing he recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates where he arranged to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CPPIB said it had accepted Machin’s resignation and appointed John Graham as chief executive officer.

Read more: Head of Canada Pension Plan board received COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai: reports

Canada’s Ministry of Finance on Thursday called a media report about Machin traveling to the Middle East and receiving a COVID-19 vaccination “very troubling”.

Trending Stories

Machin was not immediately available for comment.

 

Machin, 54, received Pfizer’s vaccine shot after arriving in the UAE with his partner this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Machin was named president and CEO in June 2016, according to the pension fund’s website.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus VaccineCanada Pension PlanCPPIBVaccine Queue Jumpingqueue jumpingMark Machinmark machin resigns
Flyers
More weekly flyers