Canada

Kingston police identify body found in Inner Harbour as missing man

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 6:00 pm
Kingston police say the body found Wednesday in the city's Inner Harbour was Robert Cummings, who went missing late last year.
Kingston police say the body found Wednesday in the city's Inner Harbour was Robert Cummings, who went missing late last year. Global Kingston

Kingston police have identified the body pulled out of the Inner Harbour Wednesday evening as a missing man.

Police say that Robert Cummings, who went missing on Dec. 28, died as a result of what appears to have been “accidental drowning.”

Read more: Police investigating after body pulled from Kingston’s Inner Harbour

Cummings, 51, was last seen in the area of Montreal and Rideau streets.

At the time of his disappearance, police said he had medical-related issues and there were concerns for his wellbeing.

He was known to frequent Martha’s Table and the Integrated Care Hub.

His next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected in his death.

