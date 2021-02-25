Kingston police identify body found in Inner Harbour as missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have identified the body pulled out of the Inner Harbour Wednesday evening as a missing man.

Police say that Robert Cummings, who went missing on Dec. 28, died as a result of what appears to have been “accidental drowning.”

Cummings, 51, was last seen in the area of Montreal and Rideau streets.

At the time of his disappearance, police said he had medical-related issues and there were concerns for his wellbeing.

He was known to frequent Martha’s Table and the Integrated Care Hub.

His next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected in his death.

