Canadian military to train at Guelph Lake Conservation Area

The Canadian Armed Forces says it is training at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area this weekend.
The winter training by Guelph’s 11th Field Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery includes patrolling, land navigation, construction of snow defences and survival in a cold-weather environment.
The exercise takes place throughout the park on Saturday and Sunday, and visitors might see military vehicles and soldiers with unloaded weapons.
Ammunition is not being fired during the training, the military said.
All measures are being taken to reduce any inconvenience, the military said. But certain areas of the park could be off-limits over the weekend during the exercise.
“This important exercise is being conducted in order to prepare local Canadian Army Reserve members to operate and survive in cold weather conditions,” Capt. Nick Besterd said in a statement.
He added that soldiers are adhering to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks, using sanitiser and physical distancing.
