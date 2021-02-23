COVID-19: 3 new cases for Peterborough area, more child cases at Buckhorn daycare, Havelock school cleared

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19, including a variant of concern on Tuesday.

The new cases, along with nine more resolved cases, decrease the number of active cases to 35 as reported on the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker. There are now 570 resolved cases out of the 614 cases since the pandemic was declared. There were 561 resolved cases reported on Monday.

As reported earlier Tuesday, the health unit says its first variant of concern is a case of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains declared at Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. As of Tuesday morning, the province reports there were 13 cases: Eight among attendees and five among caregivers/staff. Last week there were 12 cases: six attendees, six caregivers/staff.

Close contacts dropped on Tuesday to 237, down from 242 on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, the Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School Board reported that the three cases at Havelock-Belmont Public School had been declared resolved after they were initially reported Feb. 12-13. The cases prompted the health unit to order five classes to self-isolate as a precaution.

Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday include: Norwood Intermediate and High School: 2

Buckhorn Public School: 1

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: 1 COVID-19 data for Feb. 23, 2021. Peterborough Public Health Also on Tuesday, Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since last Thursday. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas. The hospital also reported receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to caregivers, paramedics, and highest-risk hospital healthcare workers. The 5,850 doses arrived at the hospital Tuesday. PRHC aims to administer approximately 2,500 doses between Wednesday and Sunday. “Healthcare workers and first responders in our community have shown, and continue to show, an incredible amount of resilience and teamwork throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are thrilled to have this vaccine available for them,” stated Dr. Lynn Mikula, PRHC’s executive vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical executive. “We will work closely with Peterborough Public Health over the coming weeks to ensure that immediate and high-priority populations have access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.” For more information about COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plans in our community, visit @Ptbohealth's website: https://t.co/jrTG2z30yR 2/2 — PRHC (@PRHC1) February 23, 2021

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported more than 43,100 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

