Canada

Confidential information exposed in recent data breach: Bombardier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 4:05 pm
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Bombardier says it has been the target of a cybersecurity breach that compromised confidential information related to its employees, customers and suppliers.

Hackers gained access to the data by exploiting a vulnerability in a third-party file transfer application, Bombardier said in a news release.

Read more: Data breach at Desjardins caused by series of gaps, privacy watchdog says

The breach affected approximately 130 employees based in Costa Rica, the company says.

Bombardier did not specify when the incident occurred, saying only that it happened recently.

The company says it was not specifically targeted and the vulnerability affected multiple organizations using the software.

Bombardier says it has been contacting customers and other external stakeholders whose data was potentially compromised.

Read more: Hackers targeted thousands of CRA, government service accounts in ‘credential stuffing’ attacks

© 2021 The Canadian Press
