Confidential information exposed in recent data breach: Bombardier

Bombardier says it has been the target of a cybersecurity breach that compromised confidential information related to its employees, customers and suppliers.

Hackers gained access to the data by exploiting a vulnerability in a third-party file transfer application, Bombardier said in a news release.

The breach affected approximately 130 employees based in Costa Rica, the company says.

Bombardier did not specify when the incident occurred, saying only that it happened recently.

The company says it was not specifically targeted and the vulnerability affected multiple organizations using the software.

Bombardier says it has been contacting customers and other external stakeholders whose data was potentially compromised.