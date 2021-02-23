Menu

Crime

60-year-old Brantford man arrested after child exploitation investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 2:54 pm
File photo.
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Brantford police say a 60-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation by the child exploitation unit that spanned several months.

Police say the team raided a home on Mission Road last October where they seized several electronic devices.

Read more: Teen injured in Brantford shooting, police say

They allege images of child pornography were found on the devices during their examination.

Trending Stories

The man was charged on Tuesday morning with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Read more: Man facing charges in connection with online gun sale, Brantford police say

Brantford police are asking anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children to call its ICE section at 519-756-0113.

