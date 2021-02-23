60-year-old Brantford man arrested after child exploitation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police say a 60-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation by the child exploitation unit that spanned several months.

Police say the team raided a home on Mission Road last October where they seized several electronic devices.

They allege images of child pornography were found on the devices during their examination.

The man was charged on Tuesday morning with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Brantford police are asking anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children to call its ICE section at 519-756-0113.

