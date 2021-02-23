Menu

Features

Heart Pledge Day on 630 CHED to raise funds for Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 23, 2021 7:22 pm
Click to play video '630 CHED Heart Pledge Day aims to improve care at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute' 630 CHED Heart Pledge Day aims to improve care at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute
On Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 630 CHED will be broadcasting live from the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, telling stories from the front lines of cardiac care. Dr. Jodi Abbott joined Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about Heart Pledge Day and how you can help.

On Wednesday, the 630 CHED airwaves will focus on stories of hope, success and amazing innovations during Heart Pledge Day.

The annual radiothon has raised more than $2 million for the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute — including more than $349,000 last year.

“We all work on a regular basis without pausing and thinking about all of the good stuff we do, and then on Heart Pledge Day we hear patients talking about our programs, we hear staff talking about, you know, things they’ve done that they’ve seen succeed,” Dr. Robert Welsh with Cardiac Services at the Maz said. “We get to stop and listen and reflect.”
Click to play video '630 CHED Heart Pledge Day 2020' 630 CHED Heart Pledge Day 2020
630 CHED Heart Pledge Day 2020 – Feb 27, 2020

This year the radiothon is raising funds for the Maz Innovation Fund. The fund is an application process that was developed out of a desire to make sure the funds were going to the absolute best of ideas.

“When a foundation gets asked to fund a project, are you ever really sure that’s the best project and the most striking innovation?” Welsh said.
“So by building a committee, getting multiple people’s opinions and vetting it, you get a much more validated, a truly innovative project or device.”
Shaye Ganam and Chelsea Bird broadcast live during Heart Pledge Day on Feb. 27, 2020.
Shaye Ganam and Chelsea Bird broadcast live during Heart Pledge Day on Feb. 27, 2020. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

The Maz strives for minimally-invasive care whenever possible whether that is through a new tool or a new technique.

Clinical ex-vivo is one of those tools. It was funded by the innovation fund and developed here in Edmonton.

“Instead of, in essence, taking the donor heart out, putting in a bucket of ice and transporting it to the patient, you actually keep the heart working as if it’s in an artificial environment,” Welsh explained. “It’s still functioning, perfusing and active, and then you transplant a better organ.”

Another minimally-invasive practice developed with the help of the innovation fund is a virtual cardiac rehab program.

After a person has had a heart event, they go through heart healthy training that teaches patients things like the importance of medication, healthy eating, exercise and lifestyle modifications.

That has gone from an in-person appointment to a virtual one. Welsh says the change has helped everyone from elderly patients having to figure out a ride from a family member, to Indigenous people and those living in rural communities who may struggle with getting into the city.

Chris Scheetz takes a selfie with Madison, a 15-year-old VAD patient at Heart Pledge Day at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute on Feb. 27, 2020.
Chris Scheetz takes a selfie with Madison, a 15-year-old VAD patient at Heart Pledge Day at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute on Feb. 27, 2020. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Heart Pledge Day will get started at 5:30 a.m. with 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam. The two will host an extended show, going until noon.

Then 630 CHED Afternoons will finish the day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The phone lines will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and donations can be made all day online.

“We’d love our community to step forward and help us out because you’re actually helping patients every day,” University Hospital Foundation president and CEO Dr. Jodi Abbott said. 
“When you look at what happens in that facility, we save lives, we change lives, we bring people back to their families,” she said. “And it’s really because of the incredible people who work there as well as our community’s support.”
To donate to Heart Pledge Day, call 780-900-1047 or visit the website.

