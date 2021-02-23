Leeds, Grenville, Lanark public health warns of possibly deadly yellow fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning residents in Brockville and Smiths Falls about a new deadly fentanyl powder circulating in the area.

The health unit says it has received multiple overdose reports, including two suspected fatalities, over the course of last week related to the use of purple fentanyl and a new yellow fentanyl powder.

This new yellow powder is suspected to be “highly toxic,” with only very small amounts resulting in overdoses, the health unit said.

These substances may contain other drugs, such as benzodiazepines also known as Xanax, that render the overdose reversal drug, naloxone, ineffective.

The health unit said drug abuse may be worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. It urges users to be vigilant and to call 911 in the case of an overdose.

