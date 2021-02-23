Winnipeg Blue Bombers Winter Special gears up on CJOB Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

CJOB’s annual Winnipeg Blue Bombers Winter Special is gearing up for a touchdown.

On Tuesday, from 6:30-9 p.m., join the Voice of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Bob Irving, for a star-studded show taking a look at what might happen this season.

“The Blue Bombers have brought back most of the key players from their 2019 Grey Cup-winning team,” said Irving.

“Find out how they did it and how the players feel about being considered favourites to repeat as Grey Cup champs again in 2021.” Tweet This

Guests Tuesday include Coach Mike O’Shea, superstars Andrew Harris, Adam Bighill, Zach Collaros and Jake Thomas and Winnipeg Football Club CEO Wade Miller.

Get prepped for the upcoming 2021 seasons and find all the action at cjob.com!

