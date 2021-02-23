Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Winter Special gears up on CJOB Tuesday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris (33) celebrates his run deep in the Calgary Stampeders' zone during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris (33) celebrates his run deep in the Calgary Stampeders' zone during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

CJOB’s annual Winnipeg Blue Bombers Winter Special is gearing up for a touchdown.

On Tuesday, from 6:30-9 p.m., join the Voice of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Bob Irving, for a star-studded show taking a look at what might happen this season.

“The Blue Bombers have brought back most of the key players from their 2019 Grey Cup-winning team,” said Irving.

“Find out how they did it and how the players feel about being considered favourites to repeat as Grey Cup champs again in 2021.”

Guests Tuesday include Coach Mike O’Shea, superstars Andrew Harris, Adam Bighill, Zach Collaros and Jake Thomas and Winnipeg Football Club CEO Wade Miller.

Get prepped for the upcoming 2021 seasons and find all the action at cjob.com!

Click to play video 'RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers' RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers
RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers – Jan 15, 2021
