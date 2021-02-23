Crime Beat podcast: Narrowing in on a killer — the Kelly Cook story

Send this page to someone via email

In the summer of 1981, a group of teenagers was out exploring the countryside in southeastern Alberta.

They had stopped to scout a path around a lake when they came across something that would haunt them even four decades later.

There was a body on the shoreline, and immediately they knew it wasn’t an accidental drowning. A female was face down, bound by ropes to cinder blocks.

The teens flagged down a boater and asked him to call police.

Several days later, they learned the young woman they found had been missing for more than two months.

It was the body of Kelly Cook, the backup babysitter.

Her murder has remained unsolved for nearly 40 years.

In the latest episode of the Global News podcast, Crime Beat investigators share the latest leads in their hunt for a killer.

Follow along as crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares an emotional meeting of two victims in this case — one that’s brought some healing all these years later.

