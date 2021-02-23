Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Narrowing in on a killer — the Kelly Cook story

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Original police report for Kelly Cook. She was abducted April 22, 1981 from Standard, Alta.
Original police report for Kelly Cook. She was abducted April 22, 1981 from Standard, Alta. Obtained by Global News
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

In the summer of 1981, a group of teenagers was out exploring the countryside in southeastern Alberta.

They had stopped to scout a path around a lake when they came across something that would haunt them even four decades later.

There was a body on the shoreline, and immediately they knew it wasn’t an accidental drowning. A female was face down, bound by ropes to cinder blocks. 

More: Crime Beat podcast — The story of Kelly Cook, the backup babysitter (Part 1, April 16, 2019)

The teens flagged down a boater and asked him to call police.

Several days later, they learned the young woman they found had been missing for more than two months.

It was the body of Kelly Cook, the backup babysitter.

More: Crime Beat podcast — The story of Kelly Cook, the backup babysitter (Part 2, April 30, 2019)

Her murder has remained unsolved for nearly 40 years.

In the latest episode of the Global News podcast, Crime Beat investigators share the latest leads in their hunt for a killer.

Follow along as crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares an emotional meeting of two victims in this case — one that’s brought some healing all these years later.

WATCH BELOW: Crime Beat — Who killed Kelly Cook, the back-up babysitter (Oct. 10, 2020)

