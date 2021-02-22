Belleville man faces arson charge after fire lit outside local home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man from Belleville was arrested over the weekend after attempting to set a house on fire, local police say.

Officers responded to a call at a Victoria Avenue home at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a fire had been intentionally set outside the doors of the home but the blaze extinguished quickly.

The 25-year-old was arrested nearby and charged with one count of arson.

He is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Monday.

