Belleville man faces arson charge after fire lit outside local home: police

A 25-year-old man from Belleville was arrested over the weekend after attempting to set a house on fire, local police say.
Officers responded to a call at a Victoria Avenue home at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, a fire had been intentionally set outside the doors of the home but the blaze extinguished quickly.
The 25-year-old was arrested nearby and charged with one count of arson.
He is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Monday.
