Crime

Belleville man faces arson charge after fire lit outside local home: police

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 10:17 am
Belleville police have charged a 25-year-old with arson for a fire lit outside a local home over the weekend.
Belleville police have charged a 25-year-old with arson for a fire lit outside a local home over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 25-year-old man from Belleville was arrested over the weekend after attempting to set a house on fire, local police say.

Officers responded to a call at a Victoria Avenue home at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Belleville police investigating act of arson that killed 72-year-old man

According to police, a fire had been intentionally set outside the doors of the home but the blaze extinguished quickly.

Trending Stories

The 25-year-old was arrested nearby and charged with one count of arson.

He is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Monday.

 

