Entertainment

‘SNL’ spoofs Cruz, Cuomo with Britney Spears’ ‘Oops, you did it again’ talk show

By David Lao Global News
WATCH LIVE: 'SNL' spoofs Britney Spears talk show with Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo
WATCH LIVE: ‘SNL’ spoofs Britney Spears talk show with Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo

Saturday Night Live (SNL) took aim at the wrongdoings of several celebrities and politicians with a new cold-open, this time spoofing a talk show hosted by Britney Spears.

The show, titled “Oops, you did it again” as a play on one of Spears’ best known songs, featured Texas Senator Ted Cruz, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano.

Read more: ‘He’s guilty as hell’: ‘SNL’ spoofs Trump impeachment results with Tucker Carlson show

“Basically I started this show ‘Oops, you did it again’ so people could come on and apologize for things they’ve done wrong because after the ‘Free Britney’ documentary, I’m receiving hundreds of apologies a day,” said Spears, who was played by cast member Chloe Fineman.

The first guest on the show was Cruz, who was criticized this week after it was revealed he was vacationing in Mexico while a massive snowstorm left thousands of Americans in Texas without power and running water.

“I’m sorry. I deeply regret my actions over the last couple of days, mostly flying United,” joked Cruz, who was played by Aidy Bryant.

'SNL' spoofs Trump impeachment verdict with mock Tucker Carlson broadcast – Feb 13, 2021
‘SNL’ spoofs Trump impeachment verdict with mock Tucker Carlson broadcast – Feb 13, 2021

Spears then asked if Cruz if he  understood why people were calling him a coward, to which he responded that was actually the nicest word he’s heard.

Trending Stories

“But let me ask you this: Would a coward have the cajones to blame his actions on his young daughters,” he asked, referencing a statement from him Thursday which seemingly placed the blame on his two daughters “who asked to take trip with friends.”

Joining Spears next on the show was Cuomo, who was played by Pete Davidson.

Read more: ‘SNL’ spoofs Super Bowl LV pre-game show with QAnon, anti-vaxxer commercials

Forced to explain why a significant amount of nursing home deaths in the state counted as hospital deaths, Cuomo likened the controversy to what was “basically happening at Disney World.”

“People die and they move the bodies, they say ‘Oh I guess Brenda died in the parking lot, not on the teacups’ so we just did the Disney thing,” he said.

The last guest on the show was Carano, who was fired from her role in The Mandalorian after making several controversial comments on social media.

Gina Carano dropped from 'The Mandalorian' over Holocaust comment – Feb 11, 2021
Gina Carano dropped from ‘The Mandalorian’ over Holocaust comment – Feb 11, 2021

“I’ve done nothing wrong, no one can even explain what I did wrong — explain it,” asked Carano, who was played by Cecily Strong.

“OK on Instagram you said conservatives have it as bad as people living in Nazi Germany,” replied Spears, to which Carano said “OK congrats you explained it.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
