Winnipeg police look for missing 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing girl.

Lily Baptiste, 12, was last seen in the Osborne Village area Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Baptiste is 5’2″ with a small build and short dark hair.

Police say they’re concerned for Baptiste’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016