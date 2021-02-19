Menu

Winnipeg police look for missing 12-year-old girl

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 5:40 pm
Lily Baptiste, 12.
Lily Baptiste, 12. Handout/WPS

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing girl.

Lily Baptiste, 12, was last seen in the Osborne Village area Thursday afternoon.

Baptiste is 5’2″ with a small build and short dark hair.

Police say they’re concerned for Baptiste’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Winnipeg police Osborne Village missing person winnipeg Missing girl winnipeg
