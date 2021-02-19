Winnipeg police look for missing 12-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing girl.
Lily Baptiste, 12, was last seen in the Osborne Village area Thursday afternoon.
Baptiste is 5’2″ with a small build and short dark hair.
Trending Stories
Police say they’re concerned for Baptiste’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments