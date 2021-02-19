Menu

Canada

Ayr restaurant, Cambridge pet store manager fined for not following COVID-19 rules

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 2:10 pm
File photo of the Grand River in downtown Cambridge.
File photo of the Grand River in downtown Cambridge. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Cambridge pet store and a restaurant in North Dumfries are among the latest to be fined for not following COVID-19 rules, according to Regional Chair Karen Redman.

During Friday’s enforcement update, she said a total of seven $880 tickets were issued by bylaw officers in the week of Feb. 11-17 and another five which had not been previously announced.

Read more: Waterloo Region reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Redman said Waterloo Public Health issued a ticket to Gus and Guido’s Backyard restaurant in Ayr, for failure to comply, namely  distancing, screening, signage and cleaning, under the Re-Opening Ontario Act.

Down in Cambridge, bylaw officers issued a ticket to the manager of Pet Paradise Express for allowing access to the store, which was only allowed curbside pickup.

In addition, a ticket was also issued at a private gathering at a home in Cambridge.

Read more: Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing now available for school staff in Waterloo Region

In Kitchener, bylaw officers issued seven tickets at a gathering at a private residence.

Finally, bylaw officers in the city of Waterloo issued two tickets for gatherings held at private residences.

