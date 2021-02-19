Menu

Canada

Edmonton man dies in climbing accident at Jasper’s Maligne Canyon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 11:29 am
File: A climber on the frozen waterfall at Maligne Canyon in Jasper, Alta.
File: A climber on the frozen waterfall at Maligne Canyon in Jasper, Alta. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A 70-year-old Edmonton man is dead following a climbing accident at Maligne Canyon in Jasper on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP, EMS and Parks Canada personnel were called to the canyon at around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the 70-year-old man accidentally fell during an ice climb at Maligne Canyon near the 5th Bridge.

Read more: Spruce Grove girl, 11, dead after falling at Maligne Canyon in Jasper National Park: RCMP

Police said bystanders tried to provide first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A helicopter contracted by Parks Canada was brought in to remove the man from the canyon.

“Jasper RCMP would like to thank the members of the public who provided assistance during this incident,” police said in a news release Friday morning.

Maligne Canyon is located in Jasper National Park and is more than 50 metres deep at certain points. The attraction is open to hikers of all abilities.

 

