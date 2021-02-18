NASA’s Mars rover ‘Perseverance’ lands with the help of Quebec-born engineer

Send this page to someone via email

A NASA rover landed on Mars on Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in a quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the planet.

“It’s incredibly exciting. We’ve been travelling there for seven months,” said Farah Alibay, a Quebec-born engineer from Joliette who is part of the NASA team landing Percy, as the rover is nicknamed.

The landing marks the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecrafts from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around Mars on successive days last week.

All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, journeying some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, is the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S.

The Joliette native Alibay received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in aerospace and aerothermal engineering from the University of Cambridge and then completed her PhD in space systems engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She is now based in Los Angeles.

She told Global News on Thursday morning ahead of the successful landing that of all aspects of the mission, she’s most excited about when they will “drop the helicopter in and attempt to make that first flight.”

Officially on console, landing in less than 3 hours. Here we go!!!#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hN3Y16319R — Farah Alibay (@farahalibay) February 18, 2021

“We’ve only been flying on Earth for about 100 years,” she said. “And now we’re going to fly on another planet.”

The systems engineer said the operation’s goal is to look for signs of ancient life on Mars.

Over the next two years, Perseverance will use its seven-foot (two-metre) arm to drill down and collect rock samples with possible signs of bygone microscopic life and get the samples back to Earth as early as 2031.

— With files from the Associated Press

