Crime

Man charged with mail theft, waving firearm in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 10:38 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly waving a firearm and briefly barricading himself in a St. Catharines home on Wednesday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police say officers were called out to Queenston and Lorne streets to investigate a call about an armed and barricaded person.

Upon arrival, police contained a residence in a multi-unit complex and evacuated residents from neighbouring homes.

Just before 4 p.m., a 27-year-old St. Catharines man was arrested without incident.

Detectives later learned the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with a 21-year-old man over some stolen mail.

The 27-year-old proceeded to pull out a firearm and waved it at the other before returning to a nearby house.

The suspect, who already had unrelated warrants for his arrest, was charged with mail theft, pointing a firearm and possession of weapon.

