Canada

Alberta’s premier, jobs minister to update COVID-19 business supports Wednesday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 1:13 pm
COVID-19 tests balance between public health and economy
WATCH ABOVE: Protecting the health-care system and getting businesses back open is a delicate act to balance. Many places around the world, including Alberta, have tried to get it right. But is it actually possible? Morgan Black looks into that. – Feb 2, 2021

Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by Doug Schweitzer, Alberta’s minister of jobs, economy and innovation, to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 business supports.

Kenney and Schweitzer are scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m., and their remarks will be live streamed in this story post.

Other COVID-19 supports the government recently announced for businesses include a $68.5 million boost to continuing care operators, which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Read more: Ottawa, Alberta to distribute 1-time $1,200 payment to COVID-19 front-line workers

Last week, Kenney announced a provincial-federal joint program to distribute $1,200 cheques to front-line workers who are at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19.

In that announcement, Kenney said $465 million will be distributed to 380,000 public- and private-sector employees.

Story continues below advertisement
How does Alberta's economy move forward in the middle of a pandemic?
How does Alberta's economy move forward in the middle of a pandemic? – Feb 2, 2021
