Alberta’s premier, jobs minister to update COVID-19 business supports Wednesday

Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by Doug Schweitzer, Alberta’s minister of jobs, economy and innovation, to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 business supports.

Kenney and Schweitzer are scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m., and their remarks will be live streamed in this story post.

Other COVID-19 supports the government recently announced for businesses include a $68.5 million boost to continuing care operators, which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Last week, Kenney announced a provincial-federal joint program to distribute $1,200 cheques to front-line workers who are at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19.

In that announcement, Kenney said $465 million will be distributed to 380,000 public- and private-sector employees.

