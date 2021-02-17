Menu

Money

Canada’s annual inflation rate climbs to 1% in January

By Staff The Canadian Press
A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto, on Monday April 1, 2019. Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 the annual pace of inflation heated up in January as gasoline prices rose for the second consecutive month.
A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto, on Monday April 1, 2019. Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 the annual pace of inflation heated up in January as gasoline prices rose for the second consecutive month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index rose 1.0 per cent compared with a year ago as the annual pace of inflation picked up.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 0.7 per cent in December.

Economists on average had expected a year-over-year increase of 0.9 per cent for January, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Fuelling the increase in January was rising gasoline prices that Statistics Canada says increased 6.1 per cent compared with December.

Still, gasoline prices were 3.3 per cent below where they were in January 2020 when the first hints of demand uncertainty hit global markets as COVID-19 began to spread.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline prices, the consumer price index in January was up 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Statistics CanadaCanadian EconomyinflationCPIConsumer price inflationCanada inflation rateCanada CPI Jan 2021
